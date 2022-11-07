Search

07 Nov 2022

Shock and sadness in Tipperary at sudden passing of 'a man of many parts, a great parish man'

Great sadness in Tipperary at sudden passing of 'a man of many parts, a great parish man'





07 Nov 2022 3:33 PM





The local community around Ballingarry was in shock when the sad news broke that Dan O’Connell of Main Street, Ballingarry, and formerly of Williamstown, The Commons, had passed away suddenly at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on Friday last, November 4 2022.


Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary, his brother Din, and his sisters Alice and Ellen, he is deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his immediate and extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Dan reposed in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Sunday evening.


Removal took place on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial beside his brother, Din, in the adjoining cemetery.

Sign of times in Tipperary - parishes cluster together, some will lose their Saturday night Mass


Dan O’Connell was a man of many parts in his own quiet way - he was involved in Civil Defence, Fire Brigade (until they got rid of us), Coolquil Athletic Club and the Parish Journal (for 17 years), with members and former members of each group involved in a guard-of-honour on his way from the Funeral Home to the Church of the Assumption.


Dan was married to Mary for 57 years, whom he had met in Chicago. A Commons man first and foremost, he was also a great parish man.


Both Dan and Mary were the best neighbours anyone could ever ask for, since they took up residence in Ballingarry in the early 80’s. He will be sadly missed.


“Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé”.

