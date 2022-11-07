Tipp gardaí catch motorist doing 186km/h on motorway and same driver fails breath test

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit conducting a speed checkpoint on the M8 motorway detected a vehicle travelling at 186km/h recently.
The driver subsequently failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.
Proceedings commenced against the driver, gardaí added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.