Local gardaí catch motorist who reversed from checkpoint in Thurles town

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
On Friday, the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit was performing a checkpoint in Thurles town when a vehicle reversed from the checkpoint and failed to stop for gardaí.
The vehicle committed a number of dangerous driving offences and was located abandoned and the driver was located nearby.
The motorist was found to be disqualified from driving.
The vehicle was seized for no insurance/NCT/tax and the driver to court.
