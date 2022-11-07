Motorist failed to stop for Tipp gardaí and performed 'a number of dangerous driving offences'

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
On Sunday night, Tipperary Roads Policing Unit was performing a checkpoint in Nenagh when this vehicle drove through the checkpoint and subsequently failed to stop for gardaí performing a number of dangerous driving offences.
The vehicle was intercepted and the driver was arrested on suspicion of Drink Driving.
The car was seized for no insurance/NCT/tax.
The driver was found to be a number of times over the limit and was charged to court.
