Moyne Templetuohy finish the year with intermediate football win over Loughmore

AIB Thurles Mid Intermediate Football 2022 Final

Moyne Templetuohy 0-11

Loughmore Castleiney 1-5

Moyne Templetuohy survived a late scare to claim the AIB Mid intermediate football title as a late - injury time surge by Loughmore-Castleiney at Templetuohy on Friday evening was denied extra time by the width of the timber work.

A close call yes, and a very entertaining game, with Moyne Templetuohy deserving winners, and Loughmore Castleiney left to rue three goal chances that yielded nothing, although the winners too let a couple of gilt-edged goal chances slip.

The main difference between the sides was that Moyne Templetuohy were more clinical in front of goal with John Hassett, Eanna Guilfoyle, Conor Bowe and Gearoid O’Connor when he came on, always threatening.

At the other end Padraig Egan’ strength on the ball created problems for Loughmore who relied heavily on Philip O’Connell for their scores.

After Eanna Guilfoyle had given Moyne the lead in the first minute, Loughmore had two goal chances, Peter Nyland being denied by a smart save from Barry Ryan in the Moyne goal, and Martin O'Connell being narrowly wide with his effort. However, after Philip O’Connell open Loughmore’s account with a point they got a great boost when Padraig Egan bustled his way through for a goal on the 8th minute.

Moyne Templetuohy were having the better of the exchanges but some erratic shooting stymied their efforts.

Still, points by Conor Bowe, and a pair of John Hassett frees, to which Philip O’Connell countered for Loughmore, had the home side just one point adrift 0-4 to 1-2 after 20 minutes.

Jack Taylor saw a goal-bound effort for Templetuohy turned away by Loughmore custodian Richy Maher but points from Eanna

Guilfoyle and John Hassett put the home side ahead 0-6 to 1-2 at half-time. Five minutes after resuming, Moyne Templetuohy lost Mark Ryan to a black card, Philip O’Connell punishing the offense with a Loughmore point.

Once more Moyne re-asserted themselves with points from John Hassett, Gearoid O’Connor, a half-time replacement for the injured Odhran Lloyd, Conor Bowe and Mark Ryan, to go four clear at the three quarter stage.

The home side looked likely winners but there was no surrender from Loughmore. Philip O’Connell’s point left just one score between them but John Hassett restored the four point margin for Moyne with six minutes left.

In injury time Moyne had Mark Ryan red-carded and in the 63rd minute Peter Nyland pointed for Loughmore who were pushing forward in numbers in search of a leveling goal.

They couldn’t have come closer to getting one when Cian Hennessy cut through but his goal-bound effort struck the upright in the 64th minute and Moyne hung on for a welcome victory.

Overall, Moyne Templetuohy, who had already beaten their rivals in the earlier stages of the competition deserved their win, a success that should give them encouragement for next year.

John Hassett, John Coghlan, Mark Ryan, Conor Bowe, goalie Barry Ryan, and Eanna Guilfoyle were the key men in the win for Theo Lloyd’s charges. The loss of key players to their senior squad undermined Loughmore’s challenge for honours in this grade but Philip O’Connell, Diarmuid Meagher, Padraig Egan, Peter Nyland and Cian Hennessy all worked hard for the cause.

Moyne Templetuohy: Barry Ryan; Eoin Gorman, Pierce Meade, Shane Lowe; Mark Ryan (0-1), John Coghlan, Louis Everard; Donncha Dunne, Paudie Gleesonb; Jack Taylor, Conor Bowe (0-2), Diarmuid Leahy; Eanna Guilfoyle (0-2), John Hassett (0-5, 0-2f), Odhran Lloyd.

Subs: Gearoid O’Connor (0-1), Cormac Deegan, Sean Hayes, Ciaran Lloyd.

Loughmore Castleiney: Richy Maher; Richie O Sullivan, Niall Moloney, Diarmuid Meagher; Padraic Hennessy, Martin Meagher, Paul McCahey; Peter Nyland (0-1), Jay Shorley; Michael McGrath, Cian Hennessy, Philip O’Connell (0-4); Martin O’Connell, Padraig Egan (1-0), Joey Hayden.

Subs: Dinny Brereton, Cian Hennessy, Loughlin Campion, Michael Connolly, Jack Cullen. Referee: Tom Loughnane (Gortnahoe Glengoole)

Referee: