Coláiste Mhuire students visit Butler’s Chocolate Factory

Students from Coláiste Mhuire visit Butler’s Chocolate Factory
Our Junior & Senior Cycle Business Studies students visited Butler’s Chocolate Factory last week at Clonshaugh, Dublin.
The factory tour consisted of a visit to the museum where students learned about sustainability strategies, Fair Trade, Butlers Ethics and Environmental initiatives.
The history of the Business introduced students to an amazing entrepreneur named Marion Butler, who was ahead of her time.
She worked in a more conservative era when women stayed at home!
The Business has also expanded its Butlers Cafés by franchising. Students were also given a tour of the factory from an elevated operations height and learned about different production methods, including how on some production lines, robotics have replaced employees.
Finally, students were shown how to make hollow chocolate shapes, and they were afforded the opportunity to decorate & wrap their chocolate bear.
Students thoroughly enjoyed the experience and will complete a report on learning intentions of key concepts in the Business Studies syllabus.
Thanks to Business teachers Ms Bergin, Ms Purtill & Ms Molumby for arranging the event.
