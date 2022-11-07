Tipp gardaí issue warning to motorists after seizing vehicle with 'no tax for over 460 days'

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí in Tipperary Town seized this car at Main Street over the weekend under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, after it was discovered to have had no insurance, no NCT and no tax for over 460 days.
Gardaí would like to remind motorists to please ensure that all your documents are in order.
