Tipperary GAA results from the last week

Tipperary GAA Results
Mon, 31 Oct,
Munster Construction U21B Football Championship, Venue: Gortnahoe, Boherlahan Dualla 1-11 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 1-4
Fri, 04 Nov,
AIB Thurles AIB Thurles Mid Intermediate Football 2022, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, Moyne/Templetuohy 0-11 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-5
South Tipp Junior B Football 2022, Venue: Beal Atha Poirin, Ballyporeen W/O Carrick Davins -
Sat, 05 Nov,
Munster Construction U21A Football Championship, Venue: Drombane, Upperchurch-Drombane 0-11 Drom-Inch 0-9
FBD Insurance - County Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Templederry, Boherlahan Dualla 0-7 Shannon Rovers 1-3
Sun, 06 Nov,
Gleeson Quarries Mid Senior Football Championship, Venue: Templemore, JK Brackens 0-9 Loughmore-Castleiney 0-8
FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonoulty, Thurles Sarsfields 3-15 Solohead 1-16
FBD Insurance - County U/19 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Bansha, Holycross/Ballycahill 1-21 St Mary's 0-16
North U21A Hurling Group 1, Venue: Ballina, Borris-Ileigh 1-20 Ballina 0-11
North U21 Hurling Group 2, Venue: MacDonagh Park , Nenagh ire g 2-13 Toomevara 0-15
West Tipp Under-21 A Football, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, Arravale Rovers 1-11 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-7
West Tipp Under-21 B Football, Venue: Lisvernane, Aherlow 6-8 Clonoulty/Rossmore 3-3
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.