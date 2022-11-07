CBS Thurles celebrate Friendship Week with fun- filled activity line-up

Many fun activities took place to mark Friendship Week, which took place in the school from October 24 – October 28.

It was great to have students Paul Cummins, and Conor Davis open Friendship Week on Reflect Monday, who spoke over the Intercom about the meaning of friendship. On Walk Talk Tuesday the students chatted while they walked the Jimmy Doyle Road. Thanks to tutors and year heads for facilitating this.

On Kindness Wednesday, the 2D Wellbeing committee were busy promoting the Christmas Shoebox appeal, and the school is still receiving these boxes until November 9.

Thanks to Ms Fiona Heaney for organising the random Acts of Kindness competition amongst the staff and to Mitchel house for their sponsorship. Our caretaker Seamus Taylor was delighted to have won the Mitchel House dinner for two vouchers.

Mad Hatter Thursday saw many creative hats around the school. first-prize was won by Luke Byron (1C), which was very kindly sponsored by Naomi Café Friar Street, Thurles and judged by Year head, Mr Stephen Maher.

X Factor Friday saw 23 acts perform on stage a huge thank you to Ms Deidre Ryan Preston for organising this event and to the judge’s Mary O’Dwyer (Chairperson of Board of Management) and to Ms Kay Skehan (Board of Management member) for judging this competition and to all the boys who participated.

Junior Category winner’s first prize Kolby Colleton (2B), second prize Jack Kennedy (3D)

Senior Category first prize Daniel Byrne(5D), second prize Mark Davis (6D).

Thanks to O’Gorman’s Bar & Restaurant, Bohernacrusha, Holycross, SuperValu, Bookworm and Moran Menswear Thurles for sponsoring prizes for the show.

Friendship week was a lovely way to close our October Anti-Bullying Awareness Wellbeing theme.

We hope the boys got the opportunity over the month to reflect on the meaning of friendship and to know and understand the impact that one’s actions and behaviours can have on oneself and others.