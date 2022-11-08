Tributes paid to Michael Heffernan after sad passing in his 101st year

The death occurred at Croí Óir, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 of Michael Heffernan, late of Bown, Rathclough, Dualla.

Mikie, as he was affectionately know was son of the late Michael and Mary Bridget Fitzgerald, who hailed from Curraghtarsna, Moyglass.

He was in his 101st year, having celebrated his 100th birthday on June 29 at his home with his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his late wife Bridie in 1994 and was brother of the late Willie and Con and sister Eileen Browne and father-in-law of the late Michael Darmody.

Bown was his only home and throughout his life, Mikie, a man of the land worked on the family farm as previous generations of the Heffernan family have done.

In his early teens, farming with the use of horses, he witnessed the transition to the use of machinery and farm mechanisation.

The story of his early life describing such work is recorded in the 2011 Boherlahan Dualla Historical Journal and reflects the social history of the previous age.

In 1956, he married Bridie McGrath from Deansgrove, Cashel and together they helped with the work of caring and supporting members of an older generation as well as raising their own family.

As Mikie hailed from one of the oldest families in the parish, he had acquired a great knowledge of local history which he loved to relate. The Heffernan homestead was a cuardaíocht house for a game of cards and in later years, Mikie enjoyed his social visits to other houses for a game of twenty-five.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed dancing and in recent times up to his mid-nineties, social dancing in a number of venues during the week was one of his greatest pleasures.

From an early age, he was a member of Dualla Church Choir and was always involved in church related and parish activities.

He was a member of Dualla Ploughing Association and took part in competitions in the 1980s.

He was also a lifelong member of the Pioneer Association.

He was blessed with good health and loved the outdoor life and keeping his son Thomas on the family farm. Finally, when ill-health set in for Mikie, he was lovingly supported at home by family and carers and was only a comparatively short time in hospital before his passing.

On Friday, October 28, 2022, his remains were reposing at Devitts Funeral Home, Cashel and after Requiem Mass on the following day celebrated by Fr Joe Egan PP, interment took place in the adjoining cemetery.

Mikie is survived by his two sons Michael and Thomas and daughter Mary Darmody, his four grandchildren, Michael, James, Grainne, Kiara and Sinead and six great grandchildren Shauna, Aoife, Michael, Diarmuid, Saoirse and Padraig.

Also by Kathleen Devitt (sister-in-law), his two daughters-in-law Kay and Gerarda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended. Peace to his soul.

Written by Maura O’Brien, Dualla