Tipperary Rugby: Cashel bounce right back with whitewash win over Ballymena

ALL IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

CASHEL 27 BALLYMENA 0

Cashel took on Ballymena on Saturday last in round five of Division 2A of the All Ireland League. It was clear from the start the hurt suffered the previous Saturday when a 16 points lead was relinquished late in the game was not going to happen again.



Whatever happened at the inquest worked. There was a quiet determination prior to the game and the home team did not disappoint as they got stuck in from the kick-off. They played a much more expansive game and ran the ball from wing to wing as the pack set up the platform.



During the first four minutes Ballymena did not touch the ball. The first scrum was won by Cashel and they dominated this area during the entire game. Ballymena cleared the danger twice with penalties but to be fair to them their defence was very robust while under severe pressure.



It took Cashel 13 minutes to register their first score-a penalty from the boot of Josh O’Dwyer.



The next 20 minutes saw Ballymena come more into the game but Cashel still had the upper hand. The scrum was rock solid with the Ryan twins, Brendan and Ciaran, and hooker Niall Fitzgerald totally on top in the front row. On 23 minutes Cashel launched a sustained attack but could not improve on the scoreboard. Their cause was not helped by the visitors constantly infringing and giving away penalties. Cashel used their superiority in the scrum and opted for this weapon on each occasion.

Eventually the referee lost patience. He binned two Ballymena players and then awarded Cashel a penalty try. It was a well deserved score and came on the back of a lot of hard graft by the Cashel pack.



Things got worse for Ballymena just before half time when they lost a player to a red card for a dangerous tackle. There is no doubt the authorities is trying to rid the game of high and dangerous tackles. The player was unlucky in that his tackle was dangerous but not deliberate.



This took the sting out of the Ballymena effort and Cashel capitalised just before half time when Josh Pickering took a quick penalty and beat two tackles to score a try which put Cashel 15-0 ahead at half time.



Prior to half time Cashel lost Richard Moran to injury. He was having a fine game and brought his consistent good form into this one also. He was replaced by Liam Shine who did not weaken the side. Cormac O’Donnell also came on and also played extremely well. Brian O’Connor, Brendan Crosse, Fearghail O’Donoghue and James Ryan were peerless in the lineout and put in numerous carries throughout the game. Their effort lasted the full eighty minutes.



Cashel conceded a penalty as the second half kicked off but Ballymena did not capitalise. Richard Kingston put Cashel on the front foot with a long kick deep into the Ballymena half. Cashel went through the phases and Cormac O’Donnell scored their third try.



On 60 minutes they were almost over again when the ball was swept to the wing but a good covering tackle denied them a score. They made up for this ten minutes later when they put Richard Kingston in for a try on the left wing. This earned Cashel a win with a try bonus point which puts them into third position.



The final score was Cashel 27 Ballymena 0.



WILLINGNESS TO RUN THE BALL AT DEFENCE



A pleasing aspect of this game was the willingness of Cashel to run the ball. Half backs Josh Pickering and Josh O’Dwyer were solid and distributed well. Centres Conor Cashman and Ben Murray defended well and carried with authority. Wingers Richard Kingston and Jack O’Rourke were busy and willing to run at every opportunity. Freddie Bergada was strong in defence, assured under the high ball and dangerous going forward.



Overall this was a very good win for Cashel which puts them into third place, two points behind Queens University and Blackrock College. They had to work hard for every score but stuck to the task.



DOLPHIN NEXT UP AT MUSGRAVE PARK



Cashel play Dolphin on Saturday next at Musgrave Park at 2.30 in round six.

Cashel team (1-20) C Ryan, N Fitzgerald, B Ryan, B O'Connor, B Crosse, F O'Donoghue, R Moran, J Ryan, J Pickering, J O'Dwyer, R Kingston, C Cashman (C), B Murray, J O’Rourke, F Bergada, D Foley, R O’Sullivan, C O’Donnell, A McDonald, L Shine.