JK Brackens create history with football win to claim first ever mid senior double

Gleeson Quarries Mid Senior Football Championship Final

JK BRACKENS 0-9

LOUGHMORE CASTLEINEY 0-8

Having captured their first ever Mid Senior hurling crown in early July, JK Brackens retained their Mid Senior Football title in Templemore on Sunday afternoon to complete the Mid Senior double for the first time in their history.

Last played in 2019, there was never going to be much in this one with the sides sharing twenty points in last year's County Championship.

Sunday’s game played out in similar fashion, Brackens controlling the first half with Loughmore rallying after the break.

Brackens were quickest out of the traps with Dean McEnroe and Paddy Cadell on target from play in the opening three minutes. Loughmore were struggling to get their hands on the ball in the early stages with Paddy Cadell very dominant in the middle third.

Brackens lost Dean McEnroe to injury after nine minutes with Tom Murphy replacing him. David O’Shea curled over a beauty from distance in the thirteenth minute to put Brackens three up.

Loughmore replied immediately with an excellent long range effort from Noel McGrath to open their account before good work from Jack Kennedy set up Eanna McBride to leave Brackens 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after 17 minutes.

McGrath and Sean O’Connell were coming more into the game for Loughmore but both sides were guilty of poor shooting before half-time.

Jack Kennedy’s 24th minute free left Brackens ahead 0-5 to 0-1 at the short whistle. The sun came out for the second half, Loughmore upped the ante and it was game on. Conor Ryan opened the second half scoring from a free before Conor Cadell replied with a nice point from play.

Another Ryan free came back off the post with Conor McGrath reacting quickest to leave just three in it. Some great defending from Brackens resulted in a turnover which led to Shane Doyle, on as a halftime sub for Jordan Moloney, landing a lovely score from play. Conor Ryan replied for Loughmore from a free before Kennedy fed Doyle for his second point.

A marvelous catch from Ciaran McGrath led to a Conor Ryan point to leave just three between them at the three-quarter stage. (0-8 to 0-5).

The exchanges got closer as the legs grew tired and the last quarter was hot and heavy. Conor Ryan got his second from play in the 22nd minute to close the gap to two in the 48th minute.

Jack Kennedy’s 56th minute free restored Brackens three point advantage. Substitute Liam McGrath replied for Loughmore from a free a minute later before an excellent kick from Sean O’Connell in the 60th minute reduced the deficit to the bare minimum.

Referee Joe Leahy added three additional minutes and just as the egg timer ran out Loughmore won a free 44 metres out. Liam McGrath’s effort fell short, Loughmore recycled possession and one last high ball into the square was flicked goalwards but to Bracken's relief, the ball drifted wide.

Brackens will be delighted with the victory and the unique piece of history that comes with it. They have come a long way in recent years and will relish the challenge ahead in 2023.

Paddy Cadell, Neil Quinlan, Lorcan Roche, Jack Kennedy and Lorcan Egan all featured prominently throughout, while Shane Doyle’s introduction off the bench made a telling difference. Loughmore will rue their slow start and mustering only a single point in the first half left them with a mountain to climb.

Noel McGrath, Sean O’Connell, Tommy Maher, Ciaran McGrath and Conor Ryan fared best. Despite the fact that the divisional link to the County Championship no longer exists, it mattered little on Sunday as both sides showed a great appetite for the battle in front of a fine crowd.

The Ryan Cup clearly still holds a special place in Mid Tipperary football.

Teams and Scorers: JK Brackens: Niall Bourke; Adrian Bourke, Lorcan Egan, Martin Delaney; Eanna McBride (0-1), Neil Quinlan, Jordan Moloney; Paddy Cadell (0-1), Lorcan Roche; Lyndon Fairbrother, Cathal Scully, Conor Cadell (0-1); David O’Shea (0-1), Jack Kennedy (0-2f), Dean McEnroe (0-1).

Subs: Tom Murphy for McEnroe (9, inj); Shane Doyle (0-2) (HT); Shane Bourke for Fairbrother (45); James Corcoran for Lorcan Roche (52); Jack Nevin for Scully (59, inj).

Loughmore Castleiney: Shane Hennessy; Darragh McCahey, Joey Hennessy, Lorcan Egan; John Ryan, Brian McGrath, Tommy Maher; Noel McGrath (0-1), Sean O’Connell (0-1); Aidan McGrath, Conor McGrath (0-1), Eamon Connolly; Tomas McGrath, Ciaran McGrath, Conor Ryan (0-4, 0-2f).

Subs: Liam McGrath (0-1) for Tomas McGrath (42); Ciaran McCormack for Conor McGrath (51); Cian Hennessy for Conor Ryan (55).

Referee: Joe Leahy (Moyne Templetuohy)