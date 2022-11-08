Search

08 Nov 2022

Tipperary Rugby: Clonmel make impressive statement with five-try win against Bangor

Niall Campion put in a huge shift for Clonmel in their AIL 33-12 win over Bangor at Ard Gaoithe on Saturday last. Pic: Paul Condon

JJ Killian

08 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

News@nationalist.ie

ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2C

CLONMEL 33 BANGOR 12

Sometimes the gods smile on us. The threatened weather front never materialised as Ard Gaoithe basked in sunshine last Saturday, and Clonmel not only secured a fine win but also delivered a performance to savour.


Coming off a defeat the previous week, the home side could have felt some trepidation as they lined up against a big, physical Bangor team that started the day in second position in the league. A slight breeze favoured the home side as the game settled into its pattern, and it soon became apparent that the visitors’ big men were unable to turn their size to advantage because Clonmel retained good shape through the initial phases, and were easily a match for their opponents.


On 16 minutes, Clonmel worked a nice move down their right flank, which resulted in Luke Noonan going over for the opening score. Dylan Cadogan converted to put Clonmel 7- 0 ahead.


The exchanges continued but Clonmel were comfortable in defence and they executed all of the dominant tackles.
On 25 minutes Clonmel breached the Bangor defence with some nice inter-changing play, which put Alex Sheehan over for the second try. Cadogan’s conversion attempt hit the post, leaving the home side 12–0 ahead.


Bangor worked hard to maintain a foothold in this game but their malfunctioning lineout proved to be their Achilles heel. A bit of frustrated back-chat to the referee by the visitors handed another penalty to Clonmel and they made it pay.


From the ensuing close-in lineout, Clonmel again scored, with Dylan Cadogan dotting down – however, his conversion attempt hit the post for a second time to leave Clonmel 17–0 ahead.


Clonmel were in the ascendancy now, keeping their shape and playing some nice, constructive rugby. A little spell of carelessness by Clonmel prior to half-time gave the visitors some purchase but they could not convert it into scores. It was the only time in the match when the Clonmel defence was stressed in any way but they held out to reach the half-time break.


The second half opened with Bangor having the breeze behind them but Clonmel more than matched the visitors and the elements and another forward rumble on 50 minutes put Rob Wynne in for Clonmel’s fourth try – the conversion was missed but the home side were now 22–0 ahead, with the winning bonus point in the bag.


Clonmel were now playing with confidence and using the width of the pitch, with both of the Slatterys a constant threat out wide.


But the visitors had to strike at some point. If Clonmel had any concern it was in their scrum and a scrum penalty to Bangor put them down in Clonmel’s right corner, from where they drove over for their first try on 57 minutes. The missed conversion left the score at 22–5 to Clonmel.

Clonmel retaliated and their pressure produced a penalty on 63 minutes, which Cadogan converted to bring the score to 25–5 in favour of the home team. Clonmel were in full flow now and they piled the pressure on the visitors, which resulted in another penalty. Cadogan again obliged to put the score at 28–5 in favour of Clonmel.


Try as they might, Bangor could get no change out of the home side, whose teamwork and tackling were superb. The Slattery threat had to bear fruit eventually and a great break down the left saw Dean Slattery cross the line to put Clonmel 33–5 ahead.


Clonmel were cruising down the home straight but a little indiscipline caused the referee to reverse a penalty and the home side spent some time defending their line. The referee decided that some of Clonmel’s defensive tactics were not within the rules so he awarded a penalty try to the visitors to leave the score at 33–12 with some minutes to go. This second try by Bangor was a needless giveaway by Clonmel – in a tighter game it might have had more serious repercussions.


Clonmel drove downfield in the remaining minutes and the pressure saw a Bangor player receive a yellow card. The home side came close again but could not add to the scoreboard and the game ended with a 33–12 bonus-point victory for the home side.


Clonmel are a very useful side who will create problems for many teams over the coming months – while the victory here was sweet, it was the performance that will provide the comfort. We will make the long journey to Ballina this weekend with a spring in our step.

Split The Bucket
Last week’s draw threw up a popular winner when Joe Sheehan scooped the prize. The ticket was bought in Annie Kehoe’s pub and Tommy Neville of Annie’s is pictured presenting the winner’s cheque to Joe.

