Traffic calming measures are operating in Cashel town due to road resurfacing works

Tipperary County Council is currently operating temporary traffic management measures on the L-1501 on the old Cahir Road to Upper Green Road Junction in Cashel to facilitate road resurfacing works.
The traffic management measures began yesterday (Monday, November 7) and will continue until this Friday evening, November 11. They operate from 7am to 5pm for the duration of the road works.
Traffic travelling east to west along The Green can continue to use the Green Road. Traffic needing to travel west to east, that is from Boherclough Road to Clonmel Road is being diverted along Main Street and onto the Clonmel Road.
