Clonmel Commcerials clash with Nemo to be broadcast on RTE

Tipperary clubs Munster action will be streamed and televised this weekend
The Munster Club SFC quarter final clash between Nemo Rangers and Clonmel Commercials will be shown live on RTE2.
The Tipperary champions have to travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the big game which kicks off at 7:15pm.
Munster GAA will be live streaming all other Munster Club Championships this weekend in conjunction with Stream Sport.
Tickets for all games are now available to purchase in advance via www.munster.gaa.ie and participating Centra and Supervalu outlets. There will be no cash sales at the venues.
The fixtures are:
Saturday November 12th
AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary)
Venue: Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7:15pm
Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live on RTE2
AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final
Kildysart (Clare) v Kanturk (Cork)
Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1:15pm
Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie
AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final
Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Roanmore (Waterford)
Venue: Kilmallock at 1:15pm
Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie
AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Castlemahon (Limerick) v Shamrocks (Waterford)
Venue: Feohanagh Castlemahon at 1:15pm
Referee: James O’Regan (Cork)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie
AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Liscannor (Clare) v Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary)
Venue: Hennessy Memorial Park Miltown Malbay at 1:15pm
Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie
Sunday November 13th
AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v The Nire (Waterford)
Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1:15pm
Referee: John Ryan (Cork)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie
