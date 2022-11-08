Search

08 Nov 2022

Clonmel Commcerials clash with Nemo to be broadcast on RTE

The Thurles Sarsfields Junior football game will be streamed live

Tipperary clubs Munster action will be streamed and televised this weekend

Tipperary clubs Munster action will be streamed and televised this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Munster Club SFC quarter final clash between Nemo Rangers  and Clonmel Commercials will be shown live on RTE2.

The Tipperary champions have to travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the big game which kicks off at 7:15pm.

Munster GAA will be live streaming all other Munster Club Championships this weekend in conjunction with Stream Sport.

Tickets for all games are now available to purchase in advance via www.munster.gaa.ie and participating Centra and Supervalu outlets. There will be no cash sales at the venues.

The fixtures are:

Saturday November 12th 

AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final  

Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary)
Venue: Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7:15pm
Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)  

Live on RTE2 

 

AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final 
Kildysart (Clare) v Kanturk (Cork)
Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1:15pm
Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry) 

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)  

Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie  

 

AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final 
Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Roanmore (Waterford)
Venue: Kilmallock at 1:15pm
Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare) 

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)  

Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie  

 

AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Quarter-Final  

Castlemahon (Limerick) v Shamrocks (Waterford) 

Venue: Feohanagh Castlemahon at 1:15pm 

Referee: James O’Regan (Cork)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)  

Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie  

 

AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Quarter-Final  

Liscannor (Clare) v Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary)
Venue: Hennessy Memorial Park Miltown Malbay at 1:15pm      
Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford) 

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)  

Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie  

 

Sunday November 13th  

AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final  

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v The Nire (Waterford) 

Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1:15pm  

Referee: John Ryan (Cork) 

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)  

Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie  

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media