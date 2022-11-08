Limited number of tickets still available for Carrick Davins GAA Club's Centenary Social

Davins GAA Club
A limited number of tickets are still available for Carrick Davins GAA Club's Centenary Social at the Carraig Hotel on November 19.
Anyone who wishes to purchase tickets should contact Antoinette to reserve them as soon as possible. For more information check out the Davins GAA Club Facebook page. A payment link is available through Clubzap.
Tickets must be paid in full by Monday, November 14.
The club's U9 players' last training session of the year was last Thursday.
This team has come on leaps and bounds and the club is extremely proud of them. So to celebrate, and to say thank you, a little party was organised for them in the clubhouse.
The Juvenile Lotto draw jackpot wasn't won last week. Numbers drawn were: 08,14,23,26
Two people matched 3 numbers and won €100 each. They were: Davy Benesch, 3 Ard Mhuire; the Power family, c/o Alice Power.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.