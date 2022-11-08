Search

A night of music in Ballyneale will raise funds for the Ryan O'Dwyer Road to Recovery Fund

The GoFundMe campaign is raising funds for Carrick-on-Suir man seriously injured in car accident

The night of music in Ballyneale Community Hall is in aid of Ryan O'Dwyer pictured here

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

08 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

A night of music in aid of the Ryan O'Dwyer Road to Recovery fundraising campaign takes place in Ballyneale Community Hall on Friday, November 18 at 8pm.

Purple Roses, Neill Bourke, Aishling and Saoirse Cummins and Liam Dwyer will all perform at the benefit night.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Ryan O'Dwyer Road to Recovery GoFundMe campaign.

The campaign is raising money to assist 38-year-old Ryan O'Dwyer from Ballyrichard, Carrick-on-Suir and his family with the costs of his medical treatment, rehabilitation therapy and the long term costs associated with the severe injuries he suffered in an horrific car accident on the N24 at Ballydine, Kilsheelan on July 11. 

Ryan underwent two brain operations following the accident and the severe spinal injuries he suffered have left him paralysed from the chest down. He is currently a patient at Cork University Hospital where he is slowly making progress with his beloved wife, Ali, and parents, Sean and Helen, at his side.

Tickets for the music benefit night cost €10.

They can be purchased from the Tudor Artisan Hub at 47 Main St., Carrick-on-Suir at (051) 640921 or from Jane's Montessori, Ballyneale at (085) 1365 827.

