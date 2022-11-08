New art exhibition opens at Clonmel gallery

Artist Eugene de Leaster and Paul Morris at the opening of an exhibition at The Narrow Space gallery in Clonmel
Last Friday saw a large crowd turn out to the opening of local artist Eugene de Leastar’s exhibition VENICE at The Narrow Space Gallery in Clonmel.
Solicitor Paul Morris, a friend of the artist’s, did the honours and formally opened the show.
He entertained those gathered with a very interesting talk on the history of Venice, its place in the world and de Leastar’s remarkable ability to capture the essence and beauty of this most fascinating of cities.
VENICE runs until Saturday December 3, admission is free and everyone is welcome.
