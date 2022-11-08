Search

09 Nov 2022

Theme of National Potato Conference is ‘Protecting your Business for the Future’

The conference will be opned by Tipperary farmer and IFA President, Tim Cullinan

Potato blight warning issued for Waterford

The challenges for growers producing potatoes have increased substantially in the past two years

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The National Potato Conference and Trade Show 2022 will take place in the City North Hotel, Gormanston, Co Meath, (K32 W562) on Tues, Nov 22nd.


Organised by IFA, in association with Teagasc and Bord Bia, the conference theme is ‘Potatoes – Protecting your Business for the Future’.


The conference will be opened by IFA President Tim Cullinan.


IFA Potato Chairman Sean Ryan said “The challenges for growers producing potatoes have increased substantially in the past two years with increased costs and a relatively static output price. All growers are struggling to deal with the increase in all inputs, but especially fertiliser and electricity”.

Economist Jim Power will address the topic of food and input price inflation. Kantar will give an update on consumer trends and Bord Bia will explore marketing opportunities for potatoes.

The first session will give growers an insight into the emerging lifestyle trends and trends in potato purchasing habits. The afternoon sessions will address critical agronomic challenges such as blight and wire worm but also improving energy efficiency when storing potatoes.

Following presentations, a trade show will run throughout the afternoon. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in focused workshops.


Tickets to the conference are available on a first come first served basis

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media