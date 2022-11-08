North Tipp GAA Notes: Wins for Nenagh Éire Óg and Borris-Ileigh in U21 opening round

Under 21 'A' Hurling: The first round of the North Under 21 'A' Hurling Championship took place last Sunday.

In Group 1, Borris Ileigh had an impressive 1-20 to 0-11 win away to Ballina. The sides were level eight points each at half time. Jack Fitzgerald scored the Borris goal with the first score of the second half and they never looked back, going onto dominate the second half. Eddie Ryan top scored for Borris Ileigh with Kevin Maher and Colm Boyle scoring a number of long range points for Borris also.

In Group 2, Nenagh Eire Og had a 2-13 to 0-15 win over rivals Toomevara. Toome had a 0-9 to 0-5 half time lead but a Ben West goal early in the second half brought Nenagh back level. West proved to be the Nenagh match winner with his second goal of the game with ten minutes left in the game to bring Nenagh's lead to four points.

They withstood the Toomevara challenge in the last ten minutes to secure victory. Ben West finished with 2-1 whilst Jamie Cottrell scored six points for Eire Og whilst Darragh McCarthy top scored for Toomevara with 0-10 points.

Round 2 will take place this coming Sunday 13th November at 12 noon. In Group 1, Borris-Ileigh host Kiladangan whilst Group 2 will see Toomevara host Roscrea. Ballina and Nenagh Eire Og have byes in Round 2.

The 'A' Championship contains two groups of three teams with the championship run on a Home and Away League Table format with the Top 2 Teams in each group to Semi Final.

Under 21 'B' Hurling:

The 'B' Championship contains three Groups of three teams. Championship run on a Home and Away League Table format. Top two in each Group progress to Knockout Stages. Two out of the three top Teams will be drawn into the Semi Finals and will toss for home or away for Semi Final venue with whom qualifies from the quarter finals.

Remaining Top Placed Team will join the three second place teams in the Quarter Finals. Top Placed Team that joins Quarter Final Draw will have Home Advantage. Remaining Teams that qualify for Quarter Finals, venues will be decided by a toss for home or away.

The North Under 21 'B' Hurling games scheduled to take place last Sunday 6th November were postponed. They will now take place this coming Sunday 13th November with all games throwing in at 12 noon.

In Group 1, Templederry is the venue for the clash of Ballinahinch Templederry v Moneygall Clonakenny whilst Borrisokane have a bye. In Group 2, Silvermines host Lorrha Rovers in Dolla with Kilruane MacDonaghs having the Round 1 bye. In Group 3, Kilcolman hosts Burgess against Newport whilst Portroe have the bye.