09 Nov 2022

Croke Street, Thurles host second photographic exhibition

The photographic panels are on display in a number of shop windows in Croke Street.

Some of the photographic panels on display at Croke Street, Thurles. Why not wander down for a look?

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Residents, former residents and associates gathered for the launch of the Croke Street Residents Association Committee’s second photographic exhibition which took place in Larry’s Bar recently.


The group chose the theme of heritage for this years exhibition and covered a wide variety of topics in their displays ranging from domestic heritage, commercial heritage, industrial heritage and more. An open invitation is extended to all to come along and have a look at their pictorial journey down memory lane. The photographic panels are on display in a number of shop windows in Croke Street.


The group would like to publicly acknowledge the invaluable cooperation of the following in helping them to bring this project to fruition. Pat Slattery Cormackstown Heritage Centre, Cormackstown Thurles; Pat Bracken, Phil Jordan, Ray Yates, Andy Cooney, Lillian Moore, Adrian,Joe and Frank Cullagh, Joan and Louise Ryan and their many friends who contributed.
To Sheila Hackett, Graphic Designer, Lion Print , Cashel for expertise and patience; to Tipperary County Council and Refresh Thurles without whose funding this project would be but a pipedream.


To the hosts on the night Hannah and Larry Fogarty, a huge thank you for wonderful hospitality.


For the use of shop windows which allow the groups to display our photographic panels they wish to express gratitude to Dr. Aidan O’Donnell of Generation Music; Teresa and Jimmy Purcell Silver Needles; Tom Malone Stitch in Time; Mrs Nancy Fogarty; Mairead and Mary Hanna Thurles Curtain Centre; John Butler memorabilia window; and Hannah and Larry Fogarty ‘Larry’s Bar’ Dempsey’s Square. Katy Goodhue and Margaret O’Brien Tipperary Mining Project The Commons Ballingarry.


Also recently, the group enjoyed a social evening in Kinnanes Upperchurch . Having enjoyed a fabulous four course dinner the group relaxed and were entertained with music , poetry and song. They wish to express our gratitude to Niamh, Siobhan, Fergal and staff for making their excursion to Upperchurch such a success. From the moment they arrived they were made to feel welcome, lovely fire lighting, very pleasant accommodating staff and great food. Irish hospitality at its best. Mile buiochas.


Their excursion to Upperchurch was made possible through the generous funding they received from NTDC- their social inclusion and community action arm.

