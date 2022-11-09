Search

09 Nov 2022

Man who grew up in Tipperary causing a stir on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here

Have you been watching?

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Boy George is thought to be the highest paid I'm A Celeb star (PICTURE: ITV)

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Pop icon Boy George is causing a stir as the celebrities settle in to the world of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The gay Culture Club star, whose real name is George O'Dowd, was raised in the UK by his Irish-born parents and the singer is known to have spent some of his childhood in the Premier County. 

During school holidays in the '60s and '70s, the singer (right) often travelled over to stay with family members in both Dublin and Tipperary.

Boy George is rumoured to be the highest paid celebrity to enter the jungle and there's already cracks starting to show in the camp, as the singer accused Charlene White of being "controlling".

In the most recent episode, the singer, 61, claimed the Loose Women presenter, 42, was being overly bossy when it came to cooking in camp.

For the first time in three years, Ant and Dec, the ITV reality show's crew, and of course, the celebrities are back in Australia.

The show temporarily moved to Gwrych Castle in north Wales for the last two series due to travel restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boy George, 61, is said to have secured the highest pay cheque in the show's history.

The Culture Club star is also said to be "hugely popular" in Australia, which makes him the "perfect addition" as the show heads back Down Under.

Have you been watching the show this year? 

