Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 9

Ber Toohey (née Rigney)

Main Street, Golden, Tipperary

Toohey (née Rigney) Main Street, Golden, Co. Tipperary, 6th November 2022. peacefully at home. Ber, predeceased by her husband Bill and son John. Deeply regretted by her son Billy, daughter-in-law Daba, granddaughter Chantelle, her step grand- daughter Fatou, step great-grandsons Leon, Jayden and Mohammed, her sister-in-law Noreen, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends, a special thanks to all her carers who enabled her to remain at home.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel this Thursday at 5:30pm with removal at 7pm to Church of The Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Funeral mass on Friday at 11:30 and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/ followed by Burial in adjoining cemetery.

William (Willie) O'Dwyer

Coombe Down Pill Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, E32 AH57

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian and children William, Lorraine, Lisa, James and Shane, brothers Percy, Richard, Dan, Kevin and sister Andrea, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Willie rest in peace.

Reposing at his Home on Thursday, the 10th November, from 5pm to 6.30pm, Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, the 11th November, for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

James (Jimmy) O'Donnell

Ballynilard, Tipperary / Galbally, Limerick

James (Jimmy) O’Donnell, Ballynilard, Tipperary & formerly of Currachkilbran, Galbally, Co. Limerick. 8th November 2022. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brothers Fr. Tom, Rodger & Willie, sister Peggy (Noonan, Galbally). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty (Tierney, Bansha), sons Michael (Galbally), Liam (Australia) & Séamus, daughters Eilish (Killaloe), Mairéad (Moriarty, Kilmallock), Patricia (O’Brien, Tipperary), Maria (O’Neill, Bruff), Sinéad (Delaney, Tipperary), sister Bridget (Ballincollig), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, 15 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser’s Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. James’s funeral cortége will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Thursday morning at 11.45am for 12 noon Mass. Mass will be live streamed (when link is available). Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Tipperary.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Breda McGrath (née Daly)

Parnell Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

And formerly Bank Place, Tipperary Town. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husdand Denis and grand-daughter Lauren, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her son Niall, daughters Denise and Niamh, grandson Alan, daughter-in-law June, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Rita (Daly), Valerie (Leo) and Noreen (McCarthy), relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 10th November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday 11th November at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town (approx arrival 1pm). The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

If desired donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association or Milford Care Centre.