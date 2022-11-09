Taoiseach commits his support to Templemore community pool campaign in Thurles

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and TD Jackie Cahill meet with We Just Want to Swim - Templemore campaigner Deirdre Ryan during the Taoiseachs visit to Thurles on Friday
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has committed his support to the We Just Want to Swim - Templemore campaign.
Speaking at a press conference outside the Thurles Primary Care Centre, the Taoiseach said he had met campaigner Deirdre Ryan earlier that day to discuss the situation in Templemore.
He said he understood that the issue is one of the energy costs and said he would work with the agencies to find a solution.
“I will work on this now with the various agencies because I understand it is used extensively by children and young people.
“We promote water safety, and we want people to learn to swim safely.
“ The cost for one agency might be too much to bear, so, therefore, the issue is can we share the burden across different agencies,” said the Taoiseach.
