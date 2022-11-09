Man arrested as part of investigation into alleged corrupt practices at public body in Munster

File photo
Detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, have arrested a male in his 60s as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a public body in Munster.
The male is currently detained at a Garda Station in the west of the Country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.
