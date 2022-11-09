Invitation extented to attend Singing Circle sessions in Cashel

Singing Circle sessions take place every Tuesday night at Brú Ború
Cashel Comhaltas extends a warm welcome to all singers, storytellers and supporters to their Singing Circle sessions on the first Tuesday of each month at Brú Boru, Cashel.
For our late great friend Donnchadh Ó Cinnéide, Fear an Tí and heartbeat of the Singing Circle these sessions were a great source of entertainment and joy.
Cashel Comhaltas will honour his memory by keeping alive the tradition he established in sharing our songs and stories of Ireland past and present.
Please come along on Tuesday evening to Brú Boru at 8.30pm.
Bring your friends, your ballads and banter, agus beidh fáilte roimh cách!
