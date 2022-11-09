Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore hails very promising performance by Envoi Allen

Rachael Blackmore was very impressed by the performance of Envoi Allen
Envoi Allen was horse racing's star of the weekend as he scored a battling success for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal on Saturday.
Stepping back up in distance to three miles, the hugely talented eight-year-old was a little sticky over his fences in the early stages of the race but he eventually warmed to his task, and led after the last to beat the Willie Mullins-trained Kemboy by a length and three-parts at odds of 7/2.
There are any number of options for the Cheveley Park-owned gelding, with Blackmore commenting, “He saw out the three miles well, it was very promising.
"It was a fantastic performance by Henry to get him back to the kind of horse that he is.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.