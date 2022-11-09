Search

09 Nov 2022

Templemore Tidy Towns faces great challenges

The full report is available at Tidy Towns.ie or at Templemore Library.

Pizza Time. Caoimhe Ryan, Philly Ryan, Cathal Naughton and Liam O’Connell enjoying a slice of pizza after the recent JK Brackens U-11 fun night.

The Tidy Towns Adjudicator visited Templemore in late June and acknowledged in his report that the local group is adopting the ideals at the heart of the United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainable development.


This outlines the challenges we all face including climate change, poverty, inequality and other environmental issues.
The links with the Development Association, County Council and local organisations are strong and good use of media outlets including Community website, Tipperary Star, Church Newsletter and the Annual Review.


"Templemore is quite a large and busy town and its main centre contains some fine well presented public and commercial premises including the Garda Station, Templemore Arms, Fitzpatrick’s, O’Connell’s Centra, D.O'Doherty’s, T. Kennedy's lovely shop front, Tom Mahers, Mullally's and Nino’s."


Particular mention was given to JK Brackens GAA club and to the Athletic Club for its fine track and field set up. The Churches and grounds of both denominations also received special mention.


"Some very fine private residences were noted in the Town centre and the level of dereliction wasn’t anything near other towns I have visited over the years. The collection of old cars at Young’s garage were impressive."


The fine planters in the Town Square were noted and top marks to Centenary Co-op for sponsorship of peat. The exceptional ICA garden, wild flowers at Barrack Street, beds of roses and some very fine private gardens were observed. Trees are central to any Urban landscape and those that are in place are well looked after. The importance of maintaining wildlife areas and familiarity with the Law around Biodiversity is greatly emphasised. Templemore has more natural habitats than most, so great potential for mini projects could involve schools and the youth club.


With regard to sustainability "Doing more with less" is a very apt slogan and more needs to be done in this category.
In the Tidiness and Litter control section an increase in marks was awarded for the input and whilst some pockets of litter were seen, it was not dramatic. More focus to be given to problematic areas in particular.


Residential areas were well commended and also some nicely maintained front gardens. Private residences in the town centre were well maintained and benefitted from the painting schemes in conjunction with the County Council.


Templemore has impressive entrances into the town from both ends of the N62 (Thurles and Roscrea) with impressive elongated footpaths out to the extremities and some fine residences as a backdrop.


In conclusion the Adjudicator said: "It was a pleasure to return to Templemore after many years of absence and see the excellent changes that have occurred in the interim, and I concluded my day with a visit to a good fish and chip and wasn't disappointed with Ninos award-winning take-away".


