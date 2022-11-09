REACTION: 'It is a great day for the power of the people,' says Tipperary TD

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill praised the Templemore community and the head of the ‘We Just Want To Swim’ campaign, Deirdre Ryan, on their hard work.

“Today is a great day for the power of the people. The people of Templemore, led by the ‘We Just Want To Swim’ campaign, made their voices heard in recent weeks on this issue, and full credit is due to them for being the voices of their community and leading this charge from the front,” said Mr Cahill.

Mr Cahill said he spoke to the Taoiseach’s Chief of Staff this morning following Minister of State Frank Feighan’s response that the Minister Helen McEntee did not have the authority to reopen the pool.

“I spoke with the Taoiseach’s Chief of Staff this morning on this issue, following my statement in the Dáil, as it was clear to me that we would only succeed with the assistance of the Head of Government.

“I am very grateful to An Taoiseach for his intervention in this issue and for meeting with the head of the campaign, Deirdre Ryan, personally on this last Friday evening. He was fully committed at the time and resolute that a solution could be found,” said Mr Cahill.

Mr Cahill said he remains concerned about the need for licencing.

“I remain concerned about various management decisions being made in the Garda College, particularly in relation to the licencing decision, and I will continue to work with the local people involved in this campaign to see these concerns fully resolved”, Mr Cahill concluded.