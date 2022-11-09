Search

09 Nov 2022

Nenagh Walking Club to hold commemoration walk this weekend

Nenagh Walking Club to hold commemoration walk this weekend

Nenagh Walking Club to hold commemoration walk this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

We had lovely walks in beautiful autumn sunshine this past week in the Silvermines, Flagmount and Ardclooney. Next Thursday, November 10, Lily will lead a hike on the

Silvermines ridge, approximately 3 hours in length.

Full walking gear essential and registration in advance to Lily 0877915001.

Next Sunday, November 13, Aonach ar Siúl will commemorate the deceased members of the club by a walk starting at the Famine graveyard at the rear of the hospital in Tyone.

It will begin with a short ceremony of remembrance in the graveyard after 10 30am mass. The walk will proceed via the town centre to St Johns Well on the Borrisokane road, where there will be a short ceremony to remember the deceased club members.

Social prescribing service is now available in Clonmel

Information meeting in Talbot Hotel, Clonmel on Thursday November 10

The walk will continue back along the river bank finishing at Tyone hospital grounds.

It would be lovely to have as many members as possible in attendance and wearing the blue club jackets.

More details can be had by contacting Donie at 0872761442.


See you on the hills!

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media