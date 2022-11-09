Search

09 Nov 2022

Former Tipperary hurler Paddy Stapleton launches two new books

The books are for children and are centered on GAA

Paddy Stapleton pictured at a book signing in Borrisoleigh recently

Paddy Stapleton pictured at a book signing in Borrisoleigh recently

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

‘The Saint’ as he is affectionately known already has a number of very successful titles to his name

Former Tipperary senior hurling defender Paddy Stapletonhas just launched two new children’s books which will make perfect stocking fillers for the Christmas season.


My First Hurley - a picture based book for younger kids starting to read - and Muckfest are available to purchase now locally and in good bookshops - they will certainly keep the kids enthralled for a few hours as they venture their way through the pages.


Paddy, a teacher in Coláiste Mhuire Co Ed in Thurles, is still hurling with his club Borris-Ileigh having been a central part of the county final and Munster club championship winning exploits of just a few years ago.

‘The Saint’ as he is affectionately known already has a number of very successful titles to his name and he has tapped into a very good market interms of providing well written, meaningful and interesting stories for kids to read, while at the same time bringing out his own passion for GAA in the process.


Most authors will bring one book to market at a time, but Paddy has gone for the double, giving choice and variety to the shopper thereby ensuring that there is something for every kid who has an interest in reading or in the GAA.


Paddy’s books are very popular and he recently held a very well attended book signing at the local GAA centre in Borrisoleigh where scores of kids came, bought his book, and had the author sign their copies - real treasure troves for their home libraries.


As well as bringing the GAA to the children in this way, Paddy’s books also encourage children to read - an invaluable learning tool as they journey their way through to the teenager years.


So, don’t forget to pick those books for your kids, nephews, nieces, cousins etc.
They won’t be disappointed.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media