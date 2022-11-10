BREAKING: Ahearn delivers €12 million for Cahir town centre redevelopment

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has confirmed that Cahir town will receive almost €12 million from Minister Heather Humphreys at the Department of Community Rural Development for the redevelopment of the town centre.

Senator Garret Ahearn said: "This is the largest funding Cahir has ever received from Government and will totally transform the town to a more modern, welcoming, and friendly environment for tourist and residents alike.

"A lot of work and engagement has happened with local businesses and residents to make sure the application was satisfactory to all, but the biggest challenge was always going to be securing funding.

"I made a commitment a long time ago to speak up for Cahir as the only Government Oireachtas member in the region and I'm delighted that Cahir can now achieve its potential as a strong and prosperous rural town in Tipperary."

This funding proposal follows on from a successful Category 2 RRDF application for the planning and design of a new Business Development Centre in the heart of Cahir, public realm enhancements in the Square and the relocation of on-street car parking from the Square to a central backland site acquired through the fund.

It is also building on the momentum of the Cahir LAP which was finalised in April 2021 after extensive public consultation with the pre-draft consultation informing the content of the Category 2 funding application.

The Category 2 application set out a four-pillar approach to the regeneration of Cahir town, the planning and design of pillars one and two of which were awarded €632,240 RRDF funding.

The four pillars represent a comprehensive approach to the physical and economic regeneration of Cahir town in a way that is both respectful of the historic character of the town and ambitious in its future growth and economic development.

This application seeks funding for the capital works to complete pillars one and two of the regeneration plan by executing the projects that went through planning and detailed design on foot of the Category 2 RRDF funding.

Senator Ahearn said: "It will provide for the restoration and redevelopment of three important, historic, town centre buildings, will transform the Square by redistributing space to a more people focused public realm and will provide the catalyst for the implementation of pillars three and four which focus on tourism and the delivery of town centre housing."

"The agreed re-design of the Square focuses on liveability and re-establishing the town centre as a busy economic hub. The project will incorporate outdoor dining spaces; an active transport hub; and planting to encourage biodiversity.

"The re-design of the Square will focus on the historic character of Cahir while supporting the future development of the town,” Senator Ahearn added.

In total, three towns in Tipperary will share more than €30million in Rural Regeneration Development Funding.

Tipperary County Council received the second-largest allocation of funding in the country for RRDF projects from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Carrick-on-Suir will receive €14.39m for their Regeneration Plan – "A Journey from the Suir Blueway to the Ormond Castle Quarter" – delivering the communities ambition.

Cahir will receive €11.91m to assist with activating the Cahir Town Centre Regeneration Strategy.

Roscrea will receive €4.5m for the reimaging and regenerating of Gantly Street, towards an Age Friendly Neighbourhood for Roscrea.

This is the first phase in the implementation of the Gantly Street Age-Friendly Neighbourhood.