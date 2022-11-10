Search

10 Nov 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 10

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Deaths notices for Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Nov 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Mary Kiely (née Murphy)
40 Marlstone Manor, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 N5YZ / Ballycullane, Wexford

Mary, predeceased by her husband Michael. 40 Marlstone Manor, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Ballytarsna, Ballycullane, Co. Wexford. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Sharon and Pamela, grandchildren Faye, Calum, Bobby and Abbie, sons-in-law Joe and Mark, brothers John, Pat, Noel and Michael, sisters Siobhan, Kathleen, Margaret and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode E41 N5YZ) on Friday evening, 11th November from 5pm to 7pm. Mary's funeral cortege will arrive at Bohernanave Church on Saturday morning, 12th November at 9.30am for Funeral Mass at 10 o'clock. Private cremation after Mass. Donations if desired to The Mater Foundation.

Anne Flanagan (née Dwyer)
Forgestown, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary

Suddenly after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Waterford University Hospital, I.C.U. Predeceased by her husband Seanie, son Martin and brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Catherine (Maguire) and Eileen (Bourke), sons Thomas, Johnny and P.J. grandchildren Sean, Shauna, Katelyn, Grace, Jack, Noah, Annina, Eva Rose, Moira and Rosanna, sons-in-law Sean and Henry, daughters-in-law Mary and Regina, sisters Joanie, Mary, Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret, Betty and Teresa, aunt Kit, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, great neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 11th November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church Moycarkey (E41 FY29) on Saturday, 12th November, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Moycarkey Old Cemetery. 

Christina EUSTACE (née Ryan)
Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin / Claremorris, Mayo / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

EUSTACE - (nee Ryan), (Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W, Lohan Park Group Home, Brickens, Co. Mayo and late of her beloved Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary). November 8th 2022 (peacefully) - in her 94th year in the tender loving care of her family at Lohan Park; Christina. Predeceased by her devoted husband Drew, cherished mum sadly missed and remembered by her son Paul (Kildare), daughters Annie (Wexford), Emma (Bekan) and Jane (Dublin), her sons-in-law, grandchildren Matthew, Emily, Eva, Luke, Harry, James, Kate, Thomas, Sam and Danny, her nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and the wonderful staff and residents of Lohan Park.

May She Rest In Peace

Christina will lie in repose in Lohan Park, Brickens Saturday evening from 6 o'clock to conclude at 8 o'clock

Removal from Lohan Park Sunday morning at 11am to arrive to St. Theresa's Church Brickens for Mass of the Resurrection at 11:30am

Christina will later lie in repose in Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village Sunday evening from 5 o'clock to conclude at 6:30 o'c

Christina's Funeral cortege will arrive at Bohernabreena Cemetery for interment service Monday (14th) at 12 noon

James (The Cowboy) Doyle
Cabragh Court, Thurles, Tipperary

In his 92nd Year. Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Bridget son Patrick, grandson Anthony, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by his loving family; sons James, Michael, John, Bernard, Tony, Louie, Thomas, Willie and Christopher, daughters Kathleen, Mary, Bridget, Nora, Margaret, Helen and Hannah, grandchildren (especially Bridget and her husband Thomas and great-grandchild Ava-Rose), great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Breda, Margaret, Mag and Marie, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 13th November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 14th November at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Michael McCormack
Lower Monard, Monard, Tipperary

McCormack, Lower Monard, Co. Tipperary. November 8th 2022, Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Breda and brother-in-law John, nephew Michael, nieces Anne-Marie and Bridget, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday evening from 5:30pm to 7pm. Mass for Michael will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead on Friday, 11th November 2022, at 11:30am and burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Johannes
Ballyhist, Ardfinnan, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary

Joe (formerly of Pearse St., Cahir) passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (née Looney), daughters Orla and Sinéad, sister Louise, grandchildren Ciara, Catherine, Séan, George and Chloe, sons in law Michael and Chris, brothers in law Jonathan and John, sisters in law Helen and Kay, Mary's sister in law Geraldine, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortége will arrive to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Friday at 12.15pm for Mass at 12.30pm after which Joe will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass will be livestreamed with the link available here shortly. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media