West Tipperary GAA Club Open Night - Tipperary great John Leahy guest speaker

Former Tipperary hurling great John Leahy will be the guest speaker at the Sologhead GAA Club Open Night on this Friday night.
OPEN NIGHT
Sologhead GAA Club will have an Open Night this Friday night, November 11, in Monard Community Hall commencing at 8pm to hear views from the community on the development of the Club in devising a five year plan.
Guest speaker on the night will be former Tipp hurler John Leahy.
There will also be presentations to a number of underage players.
All are welcome to come along and have your say.
