A Tipperary ploughing association whose proud tradition continues with another great match last weekend

Andrea Moloney, Poulmucka, club stalwart John O’Brien, Ballylegan and James O’Regan, Kilteely, county Limerick
Poulmucka Ploughing Association
The Association held their annual match last weekend and the future of the long-running association continues proudly.
Despite some very wet weather recently, the lands of Roger Shanahan held up very well.
The well-attended event saw a great standard of ploughing.
The local club has produced many national winners over the years and this year was no exception.
