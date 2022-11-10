Search

10 Nov 2022

Now what are the odds on that? Tipperary club lotto won for third time in five weeks!

For the third time in five weeks the Ace of Hearts Jackpot in the Sologhead GAA Club draw has been won.

Reporter:

Tommy Fitzgerald

10 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

ACE OF HEARTS DRAW


For the third time in five weeks the Ace of Hearts Jackpot has been won and this week we congratulate Pat O’Connell of Oola (first name drawn) who scooped the €1,800 top prize on offer on Monday night, October 31.


We also had an additional €25 spot prize and sellers prize which were as follows, €25 each to Paul and Melissa Breen Dundrum, Ann O’Leary c/o Lar Keeffe; Billy Collins, Sologhead; Eddie Geary, Barronstown; P.J.Carey, Ballykisteen.


The seller’s prizes went to Sinead Murphy and Nicholas Lonergan and the Jackpot for last Monday night, November 7, resumed at €1500.


The Ace of Hearts Draw Committee wishes to say a big thank you to everyone who continues to support our weekly Draw through our regular promoters or online service and to borrow an old cliche “if you're not in your not going to win”.

