WATCH: Students perform special song for senior hurling county champions in Tipperary

What a performance!
Students at Ardcroney National School performed their own special song for the senior hurling county champions, Kilruane MacDonaghs this week.
The Dan Breen cup visited the school on Wednesday and what a show the students put on for the county champions.
The club claimed its first senior hurling county title since 1985 as they produced a second half of champion grit to put away Kiladangan in an enthralling senior hurling final replay in FBD Semple Stadium on October 30.
And the celebrations in the village and surrounding areas are still on going...clearly.
Watch the video below:
