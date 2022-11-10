We Just Want to Swim -Templemore campaign remains concerned as gardaí issue a statement

The We Just Want to Swim-Templemore campaign remains concerned about the future of their Friday night children's swim lessons.

That is according to the group in a series of social media posts.

Earlier today, the campaign welcomed the decision to allow schools to use the pool but said:

“Such a lovely morning to wake up to - knowing the schools in the area now have access to the Garda College Templemore swimming pool. Can’t wait to take pictures of them walking up to the gates in a few weeks!!

“Now it’s our job to make sure those 800 children on the waiting list for Friday night swimming classes are given the same opportunity.

Referencing the statement made by An Garda Síochána, the campaign questions whether they are considered a community group.

The statement from An Garda Síochána says:

"It has been decided by Garda management that as there will be an increase in the number of recruits in the Garda College from late November that the Garda College pool will be available to local community groups from that time on.

"This access will be subject to individual community groups receiving the appropriate license from the OPW.

In 2017 governance measures were introduced that involved the granting of pool licenses by OPW to any group external to the Garda College who wished to use the pool.

"Whilst Garda Management are consulted, licenses are issued by the OPW for the benefit of the local community on a not for profit or commercial basis."

Tipperarylive reached out to An Garda Síochána for further clarification.

They reiterated that, as per their statement, all licences were the responsibility of the OPW, and they could not make any further comment.