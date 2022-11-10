Search

10 Nov 2022

Council assures Cahir residents they will be consulted over council housing planning application

Council assures Cahir residents they will be consulted over council housing planning application

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

10 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

Tipperary County Council has assured residents in the Mountain View area of Cahir that it will consult with them ahead of the submission of a planning application for a new council scheme of 43 homes in their neighbourhood.

Jonathan Cooney, Senior Engineer with the council’s Housing Department, gave this assurance to Cllr Marie Murphy of Fine Gael at Tipperary County Council’s latest monthly meeting.

Cllr Murphy had asked the council to engage with the residents in the area.

She pointed out that councillors in the Cahir area had numerous meetings with these residents and promises were given that there would be serious engagement with them in relation to this proposed development.

Mr Cooney stressed that consultation with the public was part of the Part 8 planning application process.

He said a meeting would be organised in advance of the council advertising the Part 8 planning application submission in the local press at which council officials would go through the details and plans for the scheme.

The council is currently preparing the Part 8 planning application documents for the proposed housing scheme.

Meanwhile, Mr Cooney also informed Cllr Murphy that he hoped the ten houses at Abbey Street, Cahir, county Tipperary will be ready for tenancy allocation this month.

News

