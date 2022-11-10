ALERT: Irish Water are reporting a supply issue in the Donohill area
Irish Water are reporting a burst water main in the Donohill area.
They say repairs may cause supply disruptions to:
The work is scheduled to take place until 1:30pm tomorrow, November 11.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.