Search

10 Nov 2022

Tipperary TD raises safety concerns about Thurles junction in the Dáil

Drish

The very dangerous junction at Drish, just outside Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to address local safety concerns on the junction on the N75 at Drish Bridge, Thurles.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Thurles TD called on the Tánaiste to ask the relevant authorities to take these safety concerns seriously and provide a solution.

“Tánaiste, I want to raise the issue of the N75, which is the main artery from Thurles to the M8 motorway, and especially the junction at Drish Bridge, which unfortunately has seen a number of fatalities over the years,” said Mr Cahill.

“This junction needs work from TII, and I would ask you to urge the relevant authorities to look at this junction and introduce safety measures there.”

Clonmel World Music brings top performer to Raheen House Hotel

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he would raise the issue with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

“Thanks, Deputy, we’ll certainly look at that. I appreciate the need to improve safety on that road. I have travelled it many times, and I will certainly make Minister Ryan aware that it was raised in the Chamber here today,” said the Tánaiste.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media