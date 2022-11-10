New Carrick-on-Suir Paddlers canoeing and kayaking club elects its first committee

Caption for photo above: Stephanie Keating of Carrick Lions Club; Brian White, President Carrick Lions Club; Valerie Connolly of South Tipperary Sports Partnership; Mayor of Carrick-on-Suir MD Cllr David Dunne, Ann Ellis of Carrick Lions Club and Mick Butler, Clonmel Canoe Club and Southeast Freestyle Club at the first meeting about setting up at kayaking and canoeing club in Carrick. A new canoeing and kayaking club called, Carrick-on-Suir Paddlers, has been formed and its new committee is aiming to start kayaking sessions for members in the River Suir in Carrick next spring. The club was established following two recent meetings in the Carraig Hotel and has set up a Facebook page. A club committee was elected at the second meeting on October 24. Also read: Children from Carrick-on-Suir direct provision centre celebrated Halloween in style

Conor Power is Carrick Paddlers’ first Chairman, Ralph O’Callaghan is the Safety Officer, Paddy Quigley is PRO while Brian White is Secretary.

Peter Coady, Eugene McGrath and Tom Treacy are other committee members.

“We received a lot of expressions of interest in setting up a club and are delighted to kick it off,” said Carrick Paddlers’ Secretary Brian White.

He outlined that their aim over the winter months is to train people to become the club’s kayaking and canoeing instructors.

They have been advised to train up their own instructors as it’s expensive to hire in instructors.

The first training sessions for committee members and people interested in becoming instructors will take place in Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Kelly Sports Centre on Tuesday, November 15.

Mr White said the club was aiming to commence kayaking on the River Suir in late March or early April next year.

By that stage the club plans to be affiliated to Canoeing Ireland, the national governing body for canoeing and kayaking water sports.

There was a large attendance at the first public meeting organised in September to establish whether there was sufficient interest in the town to form a kayaking and canoeing club.

That meeting was facilitated by Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club and chaired by Mr White, who is the Lions Club’s president.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr David Dunne was among the attendance while Valerie Connolly, sports coordinator with South Tipperary Sports Partnership and Mick Butler of Clonmel Canoe Club and Southeast Freestyle Club were there to offer advice about setting up a club.

The meeting heard that the four river boat slips in Carrick-on-Suir are excellent launch areas for kayaking and canoeing and the beautiful environment of the river, its wildlife and stunning views add to the enjoyment of these water sports.

Access points along the Blueway were also discussed. Mr Butler and Ms Connolly outlined the technicalities of setting up the club. She also discussed supports such as grants that are available and the support South Tipperary Sports Partnership provides to those setting up a club.

Mr Butler spoke at the meeting about how enjoyable these water sports are, the types of canoes, safety aspects, skill levels and training of instructors subsidised by the relevant sporting bodies.

Anyone interested in joining Carrick-on-Suir Paddlers should contact committee members or check out the club’s Facebook page.