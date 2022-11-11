Tipperary Soccer Fixtures - Big weekend ahead in Munster Junior Cup and Tipperary Cup

Action from last weekend's League game between Cahir Park and Kilsheelan United. Conor Neville (KU) and Kyle Fitzpatrick (CP) in action. Pic: Michael Bolan
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Munster Youths Cup, 3rd Round
Clonmel Town v Clonmel Celtic, 2pm M Jordan
TSDL Youths Divison 1
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic, 2pm M Duffy
Peake Villa v Slievenamon Celtic, 2pm J O’Dwyer
TSDL Youths Division 2
Mullinahone v Cahir Park, 2pm N Coughlan
Cashel Town v Moyglass United, 2pm M Corrigan
Shanbally United v Donohill and District, 2pm J Lyons
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Munster Junior Cup, 3rd Round
Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 2pm J Lyons, P Keane, M Freiberg
Vee Rovers v Peake Villa B, 11:30am M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic, 2pm M Duffy
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Clonmel Celtic v Clerihan, 2pm N Coughlan
Dualla v St Michael’s B, 11am P Keane
Cahir Park v Rosegreen Rangers, 11am G Burke
Tipperary Town v Cashel Town B, 11am E Ryan
Bansha Celtic B v Clonmel Town, 11am G Ward
Cahir Park B v Galbally United, 2pm J Maguire
Wilderness Rovers v Tipperary Town B, 11:30am M Corrigan
Donohill and District v Suirside, 2pm E Ryan
Moyglass United v Killenaule Rovers, 11am M Freiberg
Mullinahone v St Nicholas, 11am J O’Dwyer
Powerstown v Clonmel Town B, 11am B O’Donoghue
Division Two Youth Cup
Draw to be made
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Clonmel Credit Union Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Peake Villa B v Old Bridge
Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s
Bansha Celtic v Cashel Town
Two Mile Borris v Burncourt Celtic
Peake Villa v Kilsheelan United
Vee Rovers v Two Mile Borris B
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s v Mullinahone
Cahir Park v Clonmel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clerihan v Cashel Town
St Nicholas v Dualla
Suirside v Rosegreen Rangers
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Two Mile Borris v Cahir Park
Bansha Celtic v Tipperary Town
