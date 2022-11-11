Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 11

Christina (Chris) EUSTACE (née Ryan)

Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin / Claremorris, Mayo / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

EUSTACE - (nee Ryan), (Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W, Lohan Park Group Home, Brickens, Co. Mayo and late of her beloved Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary). November 8th 2022 (peacefully) - in her 94th year in the tender loving care of her family at Lohan Park; Christina (Chris). Predeceased by her devoted husband Drew, cherished mum sadly missed and remembered by her son Paul (Kildare), daughters Annie (Wexford), Emma (Bekan) and Jane (Dublin), her sons-in-law, grandchildren Matthew, Emily, Eva, Luke, Harry, James, Kate, Thomas, Sam and Danny, her nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and the wonderful staff and residents of Lohan Park.

May She Rest In Peace

Christina will lie in repose in Lohan Park, Brickens, Saturday evening from 6pm to conclude at 8pm.

Removal from Lohan Park Sunday morning at 11am to arrive to Bekan Church, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am.

Christina will later lie in repose in Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village, Sunday evening from 5pm to conclude at 6.30pm.

Christina's Funeral cortege will arrive at Bohernabreena Cemetery for interment service Monday (14th) at 12 noon.

David O'Keeffe

St. Flannan Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

David O'Keeffe, St. Flannan Street, Nenagh, November 10th 2022, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved son of Dan and Cassie O'Keeffe. Sadly missed by his cousin Michael Burke and his wife Mary and family, relatives, his kind carer Sinead Morgan, his former colleagues in Gough, O'Keeffe & Naughton, his many kind and caring neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4pm with rosary at 5.15pm, followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. David's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Noreen Keating (née Ratcliffe)

Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary / Portroe, Tipperary / Beaumont, Dublin

Noreen Keating (nee Ratcliffe), Glenbower, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Shanboley Road, Beaumont, Dublin and late of Portroe. November 10th 2022, peacefully, in the the wonderful care of the staff of The Solus Unit, Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Michelle, sister Dorothy and brother Colm. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving husband Eamon, daughter Sharon, son-in-law Conor Bofin, her adored granddaughters Lucy and Sarah, her siblings Marie, Annette and Kenneth, all in Perth Australia, niece Amanda, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and close friends.

Reposing at her home (Glenbower, Coolbawn), on Saturday 12th from 2pm until 5pm. Funeral arriving on Sunday, to St. Barron's Church, Kilbarron for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Noreen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/3B3Nt9-iAEA. The service in Shannon Crematorium will be at 4pm and can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.com and enter the password MKN16 from 3.55pm

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Patricia Mary Noonan (née King)

Ballingarry, Roscrea, Tipperary

Patricia (Patsy) passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends.Predeceased by her husband James (Jim). Deeply regretted by her loving children Anne Marie, Conor, Brian and their partners, sisters Angela and Carmel, brothers Richard, Phonsie and Jimmy, brothers-in-laiw, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her beloved grandchildren Ewan, Poppy, Ben, Saoirse, Caoimhe and Aoife.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing In Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street. Borrisokane on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Patrick’s Church, The Pike, Ballingarry (E53H771) on Saturday morning at 11.45 am for mass 12 noon followed by Private Cremation Service. Family Flowers only. If desired, donations to Milford Hospice. Mass can be viewed on https://premieravproductions.com/player/