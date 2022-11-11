County Tipperary Novice B Cross Country at Moyne on Sunday - Sareen Walsh well fancied

County Novice B Cross Country at Moyne



Moyne is the venue this Sunday for theses championships.

In the women’s race Sareen Walsh of Clonmel AC, who was second in last year’s event, will be hoping to go one better on Sunday in Moyne.

She will face tough competition from her club mate Michelle Doherty and the Dundrum duo of Ruth Lyons and Eimear Leahy.



With three athletes to score in the club team, Clonmel will be warm favourites to add this title to the county novice title won earlier this year. However, they will face tough competition from Dundrum and Mooreabbey Milers AC.



The men’s race will also be very competitive.

Here we should also see a great race with the likely contenders to be Sean Healy of Moycarkey Coolcroo, Rob Hogan of Dundrum, Peter Madden of Templemore and the Mooreabbey Milers quartet of Ger Hanley, Kevin Lenihan, Michael Bailey and the dark horse Willie O’Donoghue.

With three to score in the inter club event, Mooreabbey Milers will be strong favourites to prevail.