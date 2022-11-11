Search

11 Nov 2022

Tipp duo 'like Irish Ant and Dec but without the money' ahead of hit TV show appearance

Check them out this weekend!

Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

This Saturday night on RTÉ One, the 2 Johnnies talk about being the Irish Ant and Dec (without the money!), Johnny Smacks grosses Angela out by admitting that his mother cut his toenails until he was 19 and Johnny B reveals he's planning a comedy roast when he delivers his Best Man speech at Johnny Smacks' upcoming wedding. 

The first Irish woman to win Miss World and feature on a Playboy magazine cover; Rosanna Davison explains how her grandmother was a spy during the Cold War and how cosy she found the Playboy mansion when she had a peak around it. Rosanna also tells Angela how she recently found her three toddlers ripping up copies of her stash of Playboy magazines. 

The Queen of Tarts Mary Berry joins Angela and chats about clubbing in Ibiza, penning a whopping 75 cookbooks, sleeping with a pig (in a towel... not a blanket!), her husband accidentally killing a dove as part of his marriage proposal and how Mary's never had a takeaway in her life. 

Angela will bring her unique mix of enthusiasm, wit, and affectionate ribbing to this one-hour show featuring surprises and unexpected revelations for the celebrity guests, as they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything! 

Curl up on the couch with a cuppa or your fave tipple and join Angela and her trio of celeb guests for lots of chatter and chuckles this Saturday night for the fifth episode in the series, November 12th, on RTÉ One at 9:40pm. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media