WARNING: Tipperary gardaí issue important advice to local parents on car seats

Tipperary gardaí issue important advice to local parents on car seats with an event coming up later this month.
In a post on social media, gardaí said: "Did you know that, according to Road Safety Authority, 4 out of 5 child seats are incorrectly fitted.
"There will be a free “Check it Fits” roadshow by RSA technicians at Barry’s SuperValu, Thurles on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 10am - 5.30pm. E41 EF10
"Make sure your child is safer when travelling on our roads!"
