Search

11 Nov 2022

€12 million funding set to transform Cahir

Funding welcomed by Deputy Mattie McGrath and Cllr Máirín McGrath

€12 million funding set to transform Cahir

Government funding of €12 million has been welcomed by elected representatives

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The €12million  funding announced for Cahir town by Minister Heather Humphreys at the Department of Community Rural Development for the redevelopment of the town centre has been widely welcomed.

The funding would have a transformative effect on the town according to Cllr Máirín McGrath. Welcoming the funding, Cllr McGrath praised Tipperary County Council officials and all those who were involved in securing the funding.

"It brings some exciting changes and follows periods of public engagement from council officials, consultants and  interested parties in the town. I want to thank all of our council officials who prepared the application and engaged with the department on several occasions since then. The allocation for Cahir is the second highest nationally and obviously reflects the high quality of the plans and the potential for the Council to deliver them for Cahir," said Cllr McGrath

Deputy Mattie McGrath said  he had raised a debate in the Dail with Minister Heather Humphreys in support of the three applications from Tipperary County Council and urged her department to fund the extensive plans for Cahir, Carrick and Roscrea. 

Clonmel World Music brings top performer to Raheen House Hotel


"The level of funding awarded is reflective on the well prepared applications by councillors and council officials and I am hopeful that the funding will have long term benefits for each of the three towns. Clonmel is preparing a new application for the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and I am hopeful that the county town would receive the much sought after financial support from the Department in due course," said Deputy McGrath.

This level of funding is transformative for the town in many ways and it represents the second largest allocation nationally. It brings some exciting changes and follows periods of public engagement from Council Officials and Consultants interested parties in the town. Deputy Mattie McGrath has engaged several times with Minister Humphreys to highlight the importance of this application for Cahir and our public buildings and spaces.


I want to thank all of our council officials who prepared the application and engaged with the department on several occasions since then. The allocation for Cahir is the second highest nationally and obviously reflects the high quality of the plans and the potential for the Council to deliver them for Cahir!

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media