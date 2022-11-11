Search

11 Nov 2022

Tipperary hurler Padraic Maher launches All on the Line to great acclaim

A huge attendance enjoyed a great night at the Anner Hotel.

Padraic Maher pictured with his family at the Anner Hotel, Thurles



Reporter:

Reporter

11 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

“Honest. Honourable. Informative. Insightful. Straight-talking.”


Just some of the words used by Tipperary hurling legend Nicky English as he launched fellow legend Padraic Maher’s autobiography All on the Line.


A big turnout of supporters and well-wishers joined with the Thurles Sarsfields man, his fiancé Clare, parents Helen and Paddy, his brother - current Tipperary hurling captain Ronan - and the extended family, as the book was introduced to the general public.


And, what a reception Padraic received when he walked into the Anner Hotel to the applause and cheers of the many Tipperary and Thurles Sarsfields supporters who came in big numbers to offer their congratulations and to join in a night to remember for the current Tipperary senior hurling selector.


Irish Examiner journalist Michael Moynihan, who assisted Padraic with the penning of the book, was also in attendance and he hosted a questions and answers session with the author and fellow stars - guests Eoin Kelly, Patrick Horgan and Tommy Walsh. The questions came thick and fast from the host and from those in attendance and they were answered with honesty and humour as the audience hung on their every word.


The visitors - Horgan and Walsh - received particularly warm welcomes and there was great banter as they shared stories and experiences of their days on the field and off it.


“This is a really good book and people will appreciate it when they read it. It is very informative from the point of view of being a recent history on Tipperary hurling. It is an honourable and honest account of a great hurling career and what comes across in all the pages is Padraic’s love of his club Thurles Sarsfields. It’s all in there and I am thrilled to launch All on the Line,” Nicky English said.

Padraic Maher pictured with Sean McLoughlin prior to the launch.


Tipperary colleagues from his early days including Noel McGrath, Seamie Callanan and Brendan Maher were in attendance as was Padraic’s first Tipperary Manager, Liam Sheedy, who heartily congratulated him on his career which was always characterised by impeccable timing, he said.


While Patrick Horgan announced that he would be featuring again with Cork in 2023, Eoin Kelly admitted that getting the call from Davy Fitzgerald to be part of the Waterford backroom set-up came as a bit of a surprise.


There was ample opportunity for supporters to get their books signed by the stars and have photographs taken with them afterwards. And, all agreed that it had been a great occasion.

Prior to the launch Padraic visited the home of Thurles Sarsfields and Tipperary hurling legend Sean McLoughlin in Thurles  and presented him with a copy of the book. Sean was unable to attend the launch but was delighted to see Padraic and chat about hurling.


The book is on sale now.

News

