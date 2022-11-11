Comedians Pat and Faye Shortt bring their show to Carrick-on-Suir's Strand Theatre

A poster for the show
Comedians Pat Shortt and his daughter Faye Shortt will bring laughs galore to the stage of Carrick-on-Suir's Strand Theatre on Saturday, November 26.
The pair bring their madcap characters to the stage in Well.
The show follows the unfortunate demise of Dad and Daughter, a Country and Irish music duo as they attempt to ascend the heights of their local music scene by playing a gig in the town’s hotel.
Well showcases the extraordinary comedy talents of this funny pairing and their exceptional ability to bring humour to the most everyday situation with an array of superbly funny characters.
The kicks off at 8pm and tickets can be purchased through: ticketsource.eu/strand theatre
